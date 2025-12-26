back to top

House of Reps confirms review of tax reform laws amid controversy

Reading time: 1 mins
Tax and Taxation
Nigerians react to terrorists’ threat to attack National Assembly
National Assemby Complex
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

THE Federal House of Representatives has confirmed it is reviewing the recently passed tax reform laws following public backlash and allegations of unauthorised alterations.

Spokesman Akin Rotimi stated that the Green Chamber has inaugurated a committee to “establish the sequence of events and identify any factors that may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts.”

In a statement on Friday, December 26, Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, said the review “includes a careful examination of any lapses, irregularities, or external interferences, should any be established.”

The lawmaker said the National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, has “directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly.”

Rotimi asked Nigerians to “allow the National Assembly’s institutional processes to proceed without speculation or conjecture”.

The move comes about two weeks after a lawmaker from Sokoto, Abdussamad Dasuki, raised the alarm over an alleged amendment to the gazetted version of the laws.

Dasuki claimed that the version passed by the National Assembly was different from those gazetted after months of intense debates and controversy.

According to him, the content of the gazetted tax laws was not a reflection of what the lawmakers debated and approved.

The laws are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

Since the claim, opposition leaders and political parties, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), have asked for the suspension of the laws billed for implementation on January 1, 2026.

Read Also:

“Sad to be giving up the best job in the world”, Boris Johnson says as he resigns
40 days mourning declared as UAE President dies at 73
Above the law: Ex- Naval chief, Army general, NSCDC commandant charged for money laundering defy the court
Africans who apply for Schengen visas face high rejection rates – migration scholar explains why

Despite the controversies, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, defended the laws, saying they will improve Nigeria’s fiscal structure and reduce tax burdens on vulnerable citizens.

He also expressed optimism in the capacity of the Federal Lawmakers to thoroughly address concerns arising from the alteration of the gazetted copies.

hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement