22.1 C
Abuja

How leaked letter over missing funds led to my suspension at CBN — Sanusi

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi has revealed how the leaked confidential letter he wrote about missing funds in the Federation Account led to his removal as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sanusi who is a former CBN governor was suspended by the former President Goodluck Jonathan over allegations of “financial recklessness and misconduct” after he alleged that $20 billion (£12bn) in oil revenue had gone missing.

Speaking in Lagos on Sunday at a stage play titled ‘Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time’, Sanusi explained that he was not the one who leaked the letter but he had to stand by his words.

“When people talked about me and the whole missing money thing at CBN, I told them I never made public the question of suspicion of missing money.

“I wrote a confidential letter as the governor of CBN in August. I expressed my concern and nothing happened. The letter leaked after five months. It was not me who announced but once it was out I had to stand by my letter and all my position,” he said.

Speaking on the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Sanusi said he warned the Federal Government of the dangers of its policies in 2015.

“With the current administration, I spent the whole of 2015 and 2016 speaking to everybody who should be communicated to, and telling them that the economic policies they were pursuing were going to destroy the Nigerian economy.

- Advertisement -

“It was only when that failed that I spoke publicly, and we had to speak. Now the question which everybody is asking is should an Emir speak? The answer is yes and it depends on what you are speaking on,” he added.

He urged citizens to hold authorities to account and advised the youths to take part in politics and governance.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigeria’s minister becomes only African to join global league of cybersecurity experts

THE Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami has been bestowed with a...
COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigeria shuts down Embassy in Mexico

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Mexico Adejare Bello has ordered the closure of the Nigerian embassy...
Diaspora News

Nigerian appointed director of African Studies Center in University of Michigan

AN assistant professor in the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies (DAAS) and faculty...
Diaspora News

Again, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel fails to perform at show, arrested in Tanzania

NIGERIAN singer and composer of the viral ‘buga’ song Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel,...
Energy and Power

Buhari okays Seplat’s buy of ExxonMobil’s Nigeria unit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has okayed and granted consent to Seplat’s acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria’s minister becomes only African to join global league of cybersecurity experts

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.