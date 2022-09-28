27.1 C
Abuja

I am your stepping stone to becoming president, Atiku tells South-East

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
THE Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the South-East to support his presidential ambition, saying he is the stepping stone in the region’s quest to having its first Nigeria’s democratic president.

Abubakar, who spoke at a meeting with PDP stakeholders from the South-East in Enugu on Tuesday, September 27, said he was interested in repositioning the region to play bigger roles in the country’s survival.

He noted that his love for the region influenced his choices of Ben Obi and Peter Obi as his running mates in his two previous outings as a presidential candidate, noting that he has chosen another Igbo for the third time as his running mate.

“I make it quite clear and confidently, too: I will be your stepping stone to becoming president.

“I did that in 2019. Again, I brought another Obi as my running mate. So, how could you say I will not give the Igbo a fair chance to lead this country?

“You are a key contributor to the economy in this country and a government that wants to revive our economy must carry the south-east along,” he said.

The former vice president, while assuring the gathering that he would take steps to restructure the country if elected as president, decried the feeling of marginalisation, which he said had provided an excuse for the separatist agitations in the zone.

He added that insecurity pervades the South-East now as much as in other zones, noting people could not go about their normal businesses without security.

“I am aware of how the economy of this zone and the livelihoods of its people are being destroyed by the Monday sit-at-home being imposed by a small misguided youth from this zone.

“It is difficult to understand how you liberate a people by destroying their economy. This has to stop and we shall address all political grievances not just by words, but by deeds,” he added.

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

