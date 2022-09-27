South-East will produce president after Atiku -Ihedioha

A FORMER House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha has said that the agitations for a president from the South-East region of the country could only be realized after the tenure of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, if he wins the 2023 election.

Ihedioha stated in a viral video on social media.

According to him, there are only two parties contesting in the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha noted that Nigeria could not afford to make mistakes in the 2023 election, stressing that it takes more than emotions for anyone to win the presidential election in Nigeria.

He said, “Let me tell you, after Atiku Abubakar, the next president of Nigeria will come from the South-East of Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra. You must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa etc. to become the president of Nigeria.

“There is what we call passion and there’s what we call emotion. They are two different things for people who went to school like me. Emotions don’t win elections. You must be realistic to win elections.

“You must plan to win election and that is where I belong. I want to tell you, I have the key to the direction of where Igbo should go.”

Ihedioha’s comments came on the heels of calls by the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, that the South-East region must be allowed to produce the next Nigeria president for equity, fairness, and inclusiveness.

“If we are sincere and honest about keeping Nigeria together in peace, the slogan, henceforth, should be ‘To keep Nigeria one, everyone should be Obi/Datti compliant,’ ” the Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, said.

The nonagenarian enjoined the labour movement, students, youth organizations, women associations, and every institution whose foundation was built on fairness and justice to join hands in this task of enthroning a democratic government by supporting Obi.