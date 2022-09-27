28.1 C
Abuja

South-East will produce president after Atiku -Ihedioha

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Emeka Ihedioha
Advertisement

Related

Amotekun will bear the most sophisticated weapons to fight insecurity – Akeredolu

2023: North already has idea of who Nigeria’s president is, won’t vote religion, tribe...

2023: Don’t elect killers, Jonathan charges Nigerians

Why Tinubu left Osinbajo out of campaign council

2023: Buhari, Amaechi in, Osinbajo, Dogara out as Tinubu unveils Presidential Campaign Council

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FORMER House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha has said that the agitations for a president from the South-East region of the country could only be realized after the tenure of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, if he wins the 2023 election.

Ihedioha stated in a viral video on social media.

According to him, there are only two parties contesting in the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha noted that Nigeria could not afford to make mistakes in the 2023 election, stressing that it takes more than emotions for anyone to win the presidential election in Nigeria.

He said, “Let me tell you, after Atiku Abubakar, the next president of Nigeria will come from the South-East of Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra. You must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa etc. to become the president of Nigeria.

“There is what we call passion and there’s what we call emotion. They are two different things for people who went to school like me. Emotions don’t win elections. You must be realistic to win elections.

“You must plan to win election and that is where I belong. I want to tell you, I have the key to the direction of where Igbo should go.”

- Advertisement -

Ihedioha’s comments came on the heels of calls by the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, that the South-East region must be allowed to produce the next Nigeria president for equity, fairness, and inclusiveness.

“If we are sincere and honest about keeping Nigeria together in peace, the slogan, henceforth, should be ‘To keep Nigeria one, everyone should be Obi/Datti compliant,’ ” the Afenifere  leader, Ayo Adebanjo, said.

The nonagenarian enjoined the labour movement, students, youth organizations, women associations, and every institution whose foundation was built on fairness and justice to join hands in this task of enthroning a democratic government by supporting Obi.

 

 

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Alleged N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh’s case not struck out by court – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the fraud case involving the...
Media Opportunities

Media Foundation for West Africa offers climate change journalism internship

THE Media Foundation for West Africa seeks interns on the topic of climate change. The...
Big Investigation

In Delta, Okowa’s non-payment of primary school retirees is leading teachers to early graves (part 1)

ON the evening of Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Ochade Ndude was returning from church...
Health

[INVESTIGATION] How ‘Ghanaian herbal products’ are manufactured, marketed in Nigeria

By Gbenga Salau • Promoters use fake, vague addresses in Kumasi as contact details • These...
Political Parties

2023: Why we decide to support Peter Obi – Ayo Adebanjo

LEADER of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, stated that the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation has decided to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAlleged N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh’s case not struck out by court – EFCC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.