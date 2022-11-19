I have no regret promising Obi support for his campaign in Rivers – Wike

RIVERS State governor Nyesome Wike has said he has no regrets promising the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi logistical support for his presidential campaigns in the state.

The ICIR had reported that Wike promised the former Anambra State governor logistical support during a project commissioning in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Rivers State governor had invited Obi to commission the project.

READ ALSO:

Peter Obi: I will dialogue with IPOB, other secessionist agitators

How I will tackle insecurity, oil theft if elected president — Peter Obi

2023: Why APC, PDP are afraid of Peter Obi’s candidacy – Ohanaeze

- Advertisement -

Video of Dino Melaye talking about Peter Obi goes viral under misleading context

Wike, saying Obi had the qualities to lead Nigeria, added that if the LP presidential candidate had not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he wouldn’t have realised his dream of contesting the presidential election.

Wike, at a banquet organised by the Rivers State chapter of the PDP for the aggrieved PDP G5 governors in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said Obi, as a former governor of Anambra State, deserved respect and state protection.

He promised to release vehicles and security for Obi’s campaign in Rivers State.

He, however, denied insinuations that he and the other governors who have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the PDP have endorsed Obi.

He said that they were still consulting and would soon make known their decision to the public.

Wike and four other PDP governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the PDP since the party’s presidential primary election in June this year.

- Advertisement -

The governors had called on the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner, based on a previous commitment.

But with Ayu insistent on continuing as chairman, the governors have withdrawn their support for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Some believe the aggrieved PDP state governors may support Obi, who has been in talks with them for the 2023 presidential elections.

Earlier this month, Obi, speaking during a courtesy visit to Ortom in Markurdi, said he and the governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria amid increasing security threats and humanitarian crises.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Obi had said.