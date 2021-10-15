29.8 C
I was treated with respect during Army, SSS’ detention -Chiwetalu Agu

Vincent Ufuoma
Chiwetalu Agu

1min read

RENOWNED Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu said he was treated with respect during his time in the custody of the Nigerian Army and the State Security Service (SSS).

Agu stated this at an event organised by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in his honour in Abuja on Thursday.

He said right from the moment he was accosted in Onitsha by soldiers and taken into custody both at an Army barrack and SSS’ detention, nobody touched him.

Speaking on the event that led to his arrest, the ace actor said he was only sharing bread and food to the poor before men in military uniforms came to disrupt the gathering.

“It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things,” the actor said.

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here.

“That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the Army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have the opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu.”

Agu was first arrested on October 7 by soldiers for wearing an outfit portraying the Biafran flag.

He was initially accused by the Nigerian Army of providing support for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before he was handed over to the SSS in Anambra.

The actor would later be transferred to Abuja by the SSS.

He was subsequently released from custody by the SSS after nothing incriminating was found on his phone.

