I will declare free education in Anambra if elected governor – Andy Uba

Bankole Abe
Andy Uba

1min read

CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra Andy Uba has said that he will declare free education in the state if elected governor.

He said this while participating in a debate organised by Arise TV, alongside two other candidates, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He blamed the poor state of education in the state on the APGA-led government.

“Education in Anambra under APGA has collapsed. I will give free education. The best student in WAEC from Anambra lives in Lagos. We will pay our teachers well.”

He accused the current government in the state and their candidate of wasting scarce resources.

“They have about 1000 buses outside there for the campaign, why not put the money in education,” he asked.

He claimed that Soludo, The APGA candidate, was a manager and not a leader, noting that if elected, he would conduct local government elections within his first six months.

“I will conduct local government election in six month,” Uba said, urging the electorate to go out on November 6 and vote APC.

