back to top

Ibas defies court order, appoints administrators for 23 Rivers LGAs

Reading time: 1 mins
Politics and Governance
Rivers sole administrator Ibas appoints administrators for 23 LGAs
Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired Vice Admiral, has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The action came after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt blocked Ibas from appointing administrators to manage the 23 local government areas, citing a breach of the constitution.

The court ruling, delivered by Adam Muhammed on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 came after the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, filed a lawsuit against Ibas.

Despite the court ruling, Ibas announced appointments of administrators for the local governments.

The Sole Administrator also endorsed the constitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, which he had earlier suspended.

The appointments were announced by Secretary to the State Government Ibibia Worika, a professor, in a government announcement on Wednesday, April 9.

The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025 due to prolonged political instability and appointed Ibas as the Sole Administrator.


     

     

    The move came after months of tensions between the embattled governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

    Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, announced that he had forwarded the decision to the National Assembly by constitutional provisions.

    Tinubu cited prolonged political instability in the state as the reason for his decision, vowing to restore governance, peace, and security. 

    Read Also:

    Alleged terrorism: Court denies Fubara’s loyalists bail
    Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s victory
    Appeal Court vacates order restraining release of funds to Rivers State
    Ayu admits receiving N100m from PDP governor, denies collecting N1bn from aspirant

    In approving the emergency rule, the Senate joined the House of Representatives, which earlier endorsed the decision through a voice vote on Thursday, March 20.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement