Ayu admits receiving N100m from PDP governor, denies collecting N1bn from aspirant

Joseph OLAOLUWA
PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu
THE National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has admitted to receiving the sum of N100 million from one of the governors under the party.

He made this disclosure in a statement via his official Twitter account on October 14, 2022.

This is coming after River State governor Nyesom Wike had accused the party national chairman of corruption, saying aside from the N100 million taken from a governor, Ayu also collected N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos.

Ayu revealed that the money, which he collected from a PDP governor is being judiciously used for the renovation of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI). However, the identity of the governor was not disclosed.

He said, “The party’s accounts are straight. They are up to date. And we promise to present the audited account to the public at the end of the year.

“On today’s allegations – “luckily, I had fully briefed the Board of Trustees (BoT) that one of our governors made a contribution of N100m to the revival of the Peoples Democratic Institute which was housed in a portacabin. And we explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro; we have renovated and furnished it.

“Two or three days ago, we went there to inspect the place. And the National Working Committee (NWC) decided that even before commissioning, we should invite the Governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his money. I am happy to state that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that Governor.”

Speaking on the allegation that he collected N1 billion from a presidential aspirant, Ayu insisted that he didn’t collect such amount from anyone, adding that the consistent attacks on his person were “deliberate and unfortunate”.

“When the first allegation was made i.e. the N1billion – I decided not to respond because we don’t want to cause altercations in the party. However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the National Chairman of PDP collect any N1billion from anybody.”

Going further, he explained that the party had funding difficulties when he became chairperson. He noted that the current presidential candidate suggested that the party take a loan of N1 billion from a bank. He added that the owner of the said bank was an influential former member of the PDP.

He added, “Any money advanced to the party was declared before the National Working Committee (NWC) and handed over to the National Treasurer of the party.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition party urged the national chairman to resign his position after the 2023 elections and apologise to all members who feel maligned or aggrieved, which fueled more division in the party.

The resolutions signed by the PDP BOT chairperson, Adolphus Wabara, also urged the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum to convene a meeting of the forum immediately, as part of the resolutions made on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy.

