THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) Knight fellowship in Nigeria has launched a podcast dedicated to analysing issues around misinformation and fact-checking initiatives in Nigeria.

ICFJ knight fellow Hannah Ajakaiye in a press release on Wednesday said the podcast is dedicated to analysing issues around misinformation and fact-checking initiatives in Nigeria.

It said the podcast would feature insightful discussions with leading voices on Nigeria’s digital platforms and stakeholders using creative means to tackle the misinformation menace on Nigeria’s social media landscape.

The statement reads, “The first episode of the podcast features a conversation with popular #ENDSARS activists, Rinu Oduala, as she speaks on how her advocacy for good governance on social media made her a target for online harassment and targeted misinformation campaigns.”

She also disclosed that other episodes lined up in the first season of the podcast will include a conversation with Nollywood actor Frank Donga and other digital advocates using creative means to combat misinformation.

“By hosting these conversations, we hope to not only enlighten the public on the dangers of disinformation but also bring forward strategies and solutions that are effective in countering the menace, especially in an African setting, “says Ajakaiye, the podcast host and ICFJ knight.”

The host added that the ‘FactsMatterpod’ podcast would be published bi-weekly on major streaming platforms as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, stitcher.