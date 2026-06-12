ICIR alerts police over threats to reporter who exposed HIV cure scam

FOUR months after an investigation by The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) exposed a network that promotes false claims of HIV cure online, a man identified in the report as Terlumn Joseph Korayom has threatened physical harm, legal action and reputational damage on the reporter unless his name is removed from the said publication.

The report titled “HIV cure scams: How fraudsters mask false claims on social media,” and published by the ICIR on February 26, 2026, exposed how vulnerable people living with HIV were being targeted with false claims online. At the heart of the false claim is the idea that a product known as K28 Xleya could cure the virus, despite there being no scientifically proven cure for HIV.

As part of the undercover investigation, The ICIR’s reporter paid ₦60,000 for the product after being directed through websites and social media channels promoting the alleged cure. Records obtained during the investigation show that she transferred ₦40,000 on October 9, 2025, and another ₦20,000 on October 10, 2025, after someone called “Pharmacist Joe” insisted on full payment before delivery. The product was never supplied. The investigation had identified evidence linking Korayom to multiple online identities, including “Gist World” and “Pharmacist Joe.”

Now, four months later, Korayom has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the reporter and The ICIR to take down the report that indicted him.

He had contacted the reporter on June 4, 2026, through a WhatsApp number previously linked to the online identity “Gist World,” one of the aliases identified during the investigation. His first message to the reporter was a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt showing that he had sent ₦20,000 to an Opay account linked to her phone number.

The payment was a partial refund of the N60,000 she spent during the undercover investigation. Korayom had then initiated a conversation with the reporter and demanded that references to him be removed from the February ICIR report.

However, the reporter informed him that the amount paid during the investigation was ₦60,000 and that the issue extended beyond a refund to the promotion of unverified HIV cure claims.

Rather than address questions about the undelivered product or explain why he was refunding money paid to an individual he initially claimed had no connection with, Korayom accused the reporter of fabricating evidence and using her position at The ICIR to blackmail him.

“By Monday, if you don’t take my name off your blogs, I will make sure all your business associates, both in Abuja and Lagos, will know what happened,” he wrote. He later escalated the threats, warning that he would damage the reporter’s reputation and seek legal action against both her and The ICIR.

“I only pity your mother. Thank God you used The ICIR platform. If you no get money ICIR go get nah. I overlooked all those things for four months because of the election primaries. Now it’s over. When they get to you, you will know,” he said in another message.

In a separate message that further heightened concerns about the reporter’s safety, he wrote: “Alhamdulillah, at least I know where I can find you, so I am not bothered.”

Korayom also threatened to sue ICIR and the reporter for alleged defamation, claiming he would seek ₦100 million in damages and petition security agencies, including the State Security Services (SSS).

When asked why he was refunding money connected to a transaction with “Pharmacist Joe” if he had no connection to that identity, and why the product paid for during the investigation was never delivered, he did not directly respond to the questions.

ICIR files police report against threat to life

In response to the threats, The ICIR on Thursday, June 11, filed a formal complaint with the Nigeria Police Force at the Pyakassa Divisional Police in Abuja.

The organisation reported the threatening messages and requested that the matter be investigated, particularly statements suggesting knowledge of the reporter’s whereabouts and the possibility of harm.

The development comes against the backdrop of documented cases of intimidation against media professionals in Nigeria.

According to data released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on May 29, 2026, at least 91 journalists have been arrested, physically attacked or harassed across Nigeria since May 29, 2023.

The ICIR also reports that the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Nigeria 149th out of 180 countries on the security indicator, describing the country as one of the most dangerous and difficult places for journalists in West Africa.

Overall, Nigeria ranked 112th globally and 12th in Africa, with an overall score of 48.11, placing it in RSF’s ‘difficult’ category for press freedom conditions.

The report highlighted repeated arrests, intimidation, attacks and detentions of journalists, particularly investigative reporters covering corruption, insecurity and governance issues.