ICIR announces names of successful applicants for open contract reporting project

THE International Center for Investigative Reporting, (ICIR), is glad to announce names of successful applicants for its Open Contract Reporting (OCR) project for Nigerian journalists.

A total of 108 in all, the successful qualified journalists are drawn from the online, print and electronic (Television and Radio) media across the six geo-political country. An average of three journalists were chosen from each state.

The project is aimed at building capacity for Nigerian journalists to investigate and write about budgetary and procurement issues, with a view to promoting accountability and transparency in the public sector.

However, unlike the first phase of the OCR project, this would focus more on journalists working in states and local government levels. The goal is to make these tiers of government more transparent and accountable in their budgetary and contracting processes.

The project, funded by a two-year grant from the MacArthur Foundation, is part of its On Nigeria Project, which seeks to reduce corruption by supporting Nigerian-led efforts that strengthen accountability, transparency, and civic participation.

The qualified journalists will participate in two intensive training programmes over a two-year period that will be delivered by professionals from within and outside Nigeria. The training programmes for 2020, six in all, the first of which would be held in April, are scheduled to hold in different zones of the country.

The ICIR would provide financial support to the journalists to undertake investigative reporting projects on budget, procurement and contracting processes in critical sectors of the economy, including Power and electricity, Education, Water and the Environment and Health.

Successful candidates will soon be contacted for the next stage on the project. They are:

North Central North West North East Abdulrauf Halima Abullahi Zulkiful Adenuga David Oluwayomi Abubakar Bashar Akoji Ojonicko Akoji Ahmed Amina Akogun Abdullahi Dare Ashiru Salim Mahuta Al-Gazali Abdulhamid Alagboso Chibuike Clement, Philip Shimnom Azubuike Nathaniel Chima Aliyu Usman Omotosho Ibrahim Abdullahi, Yunusa Bashir, Hassan Amos Abbah Isuwa Sunday Duku Joel Busari Sabitdeen Niyi Khadeejarh, Mohammed Fidelis Jack Vincent Deshi Munkuwe Nengak Khadija, Ishaq Bawas Habiba, Garba Emejor Chibuzor Kelechi Kolawole Omoniyi Hamza, Suleiman Fadare Titilope Lawal Mohammed Dahiru Ibrahim Abdullahi Ahmed Gai, Victor Nick Midat, Joseph Ishola, Michael Adeyemi Gwamzhi Lisa Gwamkat Muazu Abubakar Ahmad Mohammed Haruna Salisu Ibrahim Mshelia Andrew Naziru, Idris Ya’u Okechukwu, Onuegbu Joseph A. Danjuma Oyibo, Salihu Padio Phineas Nnabuife Collins Salisu Yakubu Peter Cheman Koti Omidiji Isaac Tope Shindong Aquila Bala Owolabi Damilola Paul Solomon Kefas Steven Oyibo Ediri Suleiman Qosim Seun Durojaiye Tunde, Omolehin Uchehara Ikedichukwu Usman Mukhtar Yahya Uduu Ode Nasiru Yusuf, Ibrahim

South East South West South South Acha Emmanuel Onwuka Abiaziem Chinyere Oluchi Aliogo Ugo Alonta Gabriel Chidiebere Adegboyega Abimbola Chime Vivian Chekwube Aneke Chidera Rosecamille Agbor Timothy Chuku, Edith Onyinyechi Attah Aloysius Emeka Akinola Adenitan Charles Ehvwubare Markson Oghenekparobo Chijioke Arinze Gideon Ayeleso Olorunyomi Ekpokpobe Iteveh Okeoghene Emoghene Paul Fasogbon Omolabake Yemisi Elom Sunday Njoku Jude, Chienedu Igbonwelundu Precious Ijeoma Ezenwafor Chioma Kenechukwu, Andeh Jibueze Joseph Ikisikpo Marian Onyinye Nchetachi, Chukwuajah Kanabe Olere Medinat Izogu Oweikewari Preye Ndeke Uche Kolawole Tobiloba Ayodele Joseph Ebitibi Kanjo Nkwo-Akpolu Moses, Peter Obeme-Ndukwe, Ifunanya Nwazue Emmanuel Ogunjobi Gabriel Ayodeji Okenyi Kenechi Onuoha Andrea Oyedeji ‘Niyi Onojeghen Okpare Theophilus Pamela Eboh Oyetunde Oluwatobi Saasongu, Stella Shina Tochi, Onyeubi Seye-ojo folashade Simon Ekemini Enobong Tajudeen Adebanjo Uchegbu Kingsley Ndubuisi Uthman Samad Udobia, Edidiong Udobia Ojuroungbe Sodiq Temitope Uko, Dianime Friday

About ICIR

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, is an independent, non-profit investigative reporting news organization, which aims to use watchdog reporting to promote transparency and accountability in the public space.

With donor support, the Centre has successfully trained over 500 Nigerian journalists from newsrooms across Nigeria in Investigative and Data Journalism and supported over 500 investigative reports published in several news outlets within and outside Nigeria. Many of these investigative reports have won awards, nominations and fellowships owing to the impacts they contributed to societal and economic development.

About PPDC

The Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, is a non-governmental organization that advocates for open data and transparency in procurement processes in Nigeria. With its work in the last 10 years, the PPDC has become Nigeria’s most respected procurement-monitoring agency.

The PPDC seeks to increase the participation of citizens in procurement governance in a way that prevents corruption and in the last 10 years worked actively on procurement governance issues.

To enable journalists to report more on procurement processes and link these to public services, PPDC uses the Budeshi platform to also empower reporters in linking expenditure to public infrastructure and services.