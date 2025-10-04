ICIR reports shortlisted for West African media excellence awards

AT least two investigative reports published by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) have been shortlisted among 26 finalists for the 2025 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2025).

The shortlisted reports were authored by former ICIR investigative reporter Ijeoma Opara and ICIR’s Open Contracting Reporting Project fellow, Abdulrasheed Hammad.

WAMECA is an initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) that seeks to promote media excellence in the sub-region.

According to the organisers, the 26 finalists were selected by a four-member jury made up of distinguished and experienced African media experts, after a rigorous review of 793 stories submitted by journalists from 15 West African countries.

“This year, the Awards received 793 entries from 15 West African countries. The entries were filed by journalists from about 600 media organisations in the West Africa region,” MFWA said in a statement.

The statement added that the winners will be announced at the awards event scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

All 26 finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit, while the ultimate winners will be honoured with plaques, certificates, and cash prizes.

Below is the comprehensive list of finalists for WAMECA 2025:

Taiwo Adebulu, The Cable, Nigeria

Fleur Birba, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Clinton Yeboah, Luv FM / Multimedia, Ghana

Kunle Adebajo, HumAngle, Nigeria

Patricia Sia Ngevao, Awoko Publications (SL) Ltd., Sierra Leone

Kanssouguibe Douti, Laabali, Togo

Jemilat Abdulrasheed Nasiru, The Cable, Nigeria

Yaye Awa Niang, Freelancer, Senegal

Bakare Majeed, Premium Times, Nigeria

Alfred Koroma, Concord Times Newspaper, Sierra Leone

Ijeoma Opara, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria

Oumarou Rabo, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Pape Bocar Mbow, CESTI TV, Senegal

Fousseni Saibou, Le Ténor, Togo

Folashade Ogunrinde, Premium Times, Nigeria

Mahougnon Angèle Adanle, Bénin WebTV, Benin

Al’amin Umar, HumAngle, Nigeria

Pape Ibrahima Ndiaye, La Maison des Reporters, Senegal

Ibrahim Mansur, The Cable, Nigeria

Edem Venunye Alley, Le Nouveau Reporter, Togo

Faruk Umar Shuaibu, Daily Trust, Nigeria

Daouda Zongo, Wakatsera, Burkina Faso

Theophilus Adedokun, National Record, Nigeria

Ndiémé Faye, La Maison des Reporters, Senegal

Olayide Soaga, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Hammad, Pen Press, Nigeria