ICIR reports shortlisted for West African media excellence awards

AT least two investigative reports published by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) have been shortlisted among 26 finalists for the 2025 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2025).
The shortlisted reports were authored by former ICIR investigative reporter Ijeoma Opara and ICIR’s Open Contracting Reporting Project fellow, Abdulrasheed Hammad.
WAMECA is an initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) that seeks to promote media excellence in the sub-region.
According to the organisers, the 26 finalists were selected by a four-member jury made up of distinguished and experienced African media experts, after a rigorous review of 793 stories submitted by journalists from 15 West African countries.
“This year, the Awards received 793 entries from 15 West African countries. The entries were filed by journalists from about 600 media organisations in the West Africa region,” MFWA said in a statement.
The statement added that the winners will be announced at the awards event scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana.
All 26 finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit, while the ultimate winners will be honoured with plaques, certificates, and cash prizes.
Below is the comprehensive list of finalists for WAMECA 2025:
Taiwo Adebulu, The Cable, Nigeria
Fleur Birba, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
Clinton Yeboah, Luv FM / Multimedia, Ghana
Kunle Adebajo, HumAngle, Nigeria
Patricia Sia Ngevao, Awoko Publications (SL) Ltd., Sierra Leone
Kanssouguibe Douti, Laabali, Togo
Jemilat Abdulrasheed Nasiru, The Cable, Nigeria
Yaye Awa Niang, Freelancer, Senegal
Bakare Majeed, Premium Times, Nigeria
Alfred Koroma, Concord Times Newspaper, Sierra Leone
Ijeoma Opara, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria
Oumarou Rabo, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
Pape Bocar Mbow, CESTI TV, Senegal
Fousseni Saibou, Le Ténor, Togo
Folashade Ogunrinde, Premium Times, Nigeria
Mahougnon Angèle Adanle, Bénin WebTV, Benin
Al’amin Umar, HumAngle, Nigeria
Pape Ibrahima Ndiaye, La Maison des Reporters, Senegal
Ibrahim Mansur, The Cable, Nigeria
Edem Venunye Alley, Le Nouveau Reporter, Togo
Faruk Umar Shuaibu, Daily Trust, Nigeria
Daouda Zongo, Wakatsera, Burkina Faso
Theophilus Adedokun, National Record, Nigeria
Ndiémé Faye, La Maison des Reporters, Senegal
Olayide Soaga, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Nigeria
Abdulrasheed Hammad, Pen Press, Nigeria
