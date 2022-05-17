30.5 C
Abuja

ICPC arraigns professor over $40,000 bribe

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned John Kester Ifeanyichukwu, a professor, over bribery allegations and inducement of officers of the Commission.

In a single-count charge brought before Honourable Justice A.O. Otaluka of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court 12, sitting in Apo, Abuja, the ICPC is accusing the professor of issuing a cheque valued at $40,000 to a staff of the anti-graft agency.

According to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson Azuka Ogugua, the cheque was part of the $50,000 and a house in Abuja, promised to the officer to compromise the investigation by retrieving the accused person’s devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11 which were in the custody of ICPC for investigative purposes.

“Ifeanyichukwu had earlier been reported to the Commission by the Presidency for alleged acts bordering on corruption, extortion and money laundering,” the statement said.

ICPC, in a charge numbered CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant induced one of its operatives to smuggle out a particular iPhone and a laptop and replace them with a dummy that was to be provided by his assistant.

The accused person’s action is contrary to Section 18 (b) and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The professor pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

- Advertisement -

He was thereafter admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that the sureties must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction, and one of them must have a landed property in Abuja.

The trial judge also ordered that the defendant’s international passport and other valid travel documents be submitted to the court before the next adjourned date; otherwise, his bail will be revoked.

The case has been adjourned to June 21 2022, for the commencement of hearing.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Fayemi, Oshiomhole clash over governor’s alleged bid to manipulate votes

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied ever asking the former chairman of the...
Opinion

Blasphemy in Nigeria’s legal systems: an explainer

AbdulRazzaq A. Alaro, University of Ilorin A court in Kano, northern Nigeria, recently convicted an...
Environment

AEPB to prosecute roadside traders, others

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has said it will prosecute roadside traders and...
Business and Economy

#JusticeForDavid: Lagos govt resumes raids on ‘okada’ riders, arrest 10, impound 123 motorcycles

FOLLOWING the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, David Imoh,  allegedly by commercial motorcyclists,...
Crime

EFCC arrests Accountant General of the Federation over N80 billion fraud

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant General of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFayemi, Oshiomhole clash over governor’s alleged bid to manipulate votes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.