ICPC set to track 550 projects in 18 states

Bankole Abe
THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to track 550 projects in 18 states in the fourth phase of its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Exercise.

Spokesperson of the ICPC Azuka Ogugua disclosed this in a press statement.

The statement explained that the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI) commenced in 2019 with the aim of promoting social accountability and transparency in the conception, execution and management of public-funded projects as well as ensuring value-for-money in the performance of the projects.

“The first phase of the exercise in 2019 had a total of 424 projects tracked across 12 states, while the second and third phases conducted in 2020 and 2021 featured 722 projects in 16 states; and 1,098 projects in 16 other states and the FCT, respectively.

“The exercise, which is to commence on the 9th of May 2022, will focus on Executive Projects, that is, federal government-funded capital projects across the country,” the statement said.

The states where the constituency projects are to be tracked are Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statement added that the exercise will focus on projects in sectors such as  education, health, water resources, agriculture and rural development, and power.

