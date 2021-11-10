25.7 C
Abuja

Ignore rumours, Third Mainland Bridge not shaking – FG

Bankole Abe

1min read

THE Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Boade Akinola, has dispelled ongoing rumours that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has openings and is shaking.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Mrs Akinola said the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, had found the rumour to be false and unacceptable.

“The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr Olukayode Popoola, has debunked insinuations making the rounds in social media that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has ‘opened up’ and ‘shaking’ and, therefore, unsafe to traffic, saying the claim was both false and unfounded,” the statement reads.

She said the Controller gave an on-the-spot assessment while on the bridge and  he just drove on the bridge without noticing any opening or shaking as contained in the social media rumours.

The statement urged motorists and commuters using the bridge to shun all fake news, as the bridge, which is receiving constant maintenance, is safe.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

