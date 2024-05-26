Third Mainland Bridge closed for repairs hours to commissioning by Tinubu

A part of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has, again, been closed for repairs.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Works on Saturday, May 25.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, disclosed in the statement that the section of the bridge leading to Oworo would remain closed between midnight on Saturday to 6.00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

The Ministry declared the bridge open for full operations about two months ago.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, had announced that the road would be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu.

“In the next seven days, the bridge will be opened to ease traffic. Officially, President Bola Tinubu will be commissioning the rehabilitated road when he will be inaugurating the construction of the coastal road,” the minister had said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also announced that the road would be fully opened through a post on his official X handle.

The ICIR reports that the bridge was closed in November 2023 following an announcement by the Federal Ministry of Works that comprehensive repairs were to be carried out on it.

It was opened briefly between December 21 and January 9 to allow ease of mobility due to the traffic often associated with the Yuletide period.

“The closure is part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023, focusing on fixing the ramps, and now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired,” Osiyemi had said in January.

It has also been closed for repairs on many other occasions in the past.

Tinubu will commission the bridge this week as part of the projects his administration has delivered in the past one year that it took over power, according to a statement by the presidency on Saturday, May 25.