I’m ready for investigation, says #EndSARS Lawyer as Immigration confirms search on missing passport

MODUPE Odele, one of the #EndSARS promoters whose passport was reportedly seized by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday says she is willing to be investigated by the authorities.

The lawyer disclosed that though the rationale for withholding her passport has not been made known, and no official information was passed across for a possible investigation, thus she would remain in the country.

She tweeted this concerns on her verified social media handle: @Mochiovous.

Odele had coordinated release of some #EndSARS protesters who were unduly arrested during the nationwide demonstration.

1st of November, I was stopped and my passport taken some minutes to boarding this flight. No reason was given, other than “you are under investigation” today is 5th of November, I still do not have my passport back neither have I been told what the investigation is about. pic.twitter.com/5IHZbbZjTc — Moe (@Mochievous) November 5, 2020

“Today is the 5th day that my passport is still being held after it was seized at the Lagos international airport. If there’s no no-fly list, that’s okay but why has my passport not being released yet?

“Holding on to my passport without giving me any reason for it is a breach of my constitutional right. I’ve not been informed of any investigation against me, I’m not running. I am here. Investigate. Ask me questions but do not continue to hold on to my passport with NO reasons,” she stated.

Narrating her ordeal, Odele said her passport was taken from her on November 1st while attempting to travel out of the country for her birthday.

According to her, no explanation was offered for the passport seizure other than, ‘you are under investigation’.

The same immigration officer who had initially allowed her passage returned to detain her, she added.

“Okay, at this point I’m like excuse me, my flight is in an hour. On what grounds are you detaining me? He didn’t respond. Instead, he goes to his computer where he typed in my name and something that looked like a ‘wanted poster’ popped up on the portal,” she stated in a report by Punch.

Advertisement

“He blocked my view so I couldn’t see most of it but I saw some of it. And it read something like – This person is under investigation by XYZ Intelligence Agency. If seen, they should be apprehended on sight.”

The incident had since caused public debate especially among supporters of the #EndSARS movement.

While some said the international passport remains the property of the Federal Government, others argued otherwise describing the action as an abuse of her human right.

On November 3rd, the Ministry of Interior debunked claims of compiling a ‘No-fly’. The accused is believed to be included in the purported list.

“The ministry of interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list,” the ministry tweeted through its verified handle.

However, The ICIR contacted Sunday James, Public Relations Officer of the NIS to verify the claims and why the accused’s passport was seized as reported. He initially denied knowledge of the incident.

“I am in Abuja so I’m not aware of the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, James had on Tuesday told a national daily he could not ascertain the incident. He, therefore, requested for more time.

The ICIR reminded him of this promise to verify the incident. At this point, he changed his statement stressing that “If I say I’m not aware, it means I’m still finding out.”