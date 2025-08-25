back to top

Justice is increasingly becoming purchasable commodity in Nigeria – Sultan

Judiciary
In Nigeria, justice is increasingly becoming purchasable commodity, says Sultan
Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has raised an alarm that justice in Nigeria is increasingly becoming a “purchasable commodity.”

According to the revered monarch, the poor are the victims while the rich escape accountability.

“Justice is increasingly becoming a purchasable commodity, and the poor are becoming victims, while the rich commit all manner of crime and walk the streets scot-free,” he stated.

Abubakar stated this at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu on Sunday, August 24.

The Sultan, a guest speaker at the event, warned that the integrity of the judicial system was being compromised by corruption and inequality.

He lauded the NBA for choosing the theme “Stand Out and Stand Tall”, saying it aligned with the urgent need for lawyers to deliver on their professional assignments.

He added that the legal profession must remain committed to upholding the rule of law to guarantee fairness, accountability, and equality before the law.

“You are resolving to uphold the highest principles of the rule of law to ensure that everyone, including those in power, is subject to and accountable under the law. If we can do this, we would have addressed the core of the crisis of governance in this country,” he said.

The Sultan emphasised that justice is the foundation of sound societies and that law must always target justice as its ultimate goal.


     

     

    He urged participants to use the conference to address pressing issues that would shape Nigeria’s future.

    He also expressed concern about Nigeria’s struggle with implementing policies effectively, noting that despite having well-crafted policies, the country often failed to put them into practice.

    He emphasised the interconnectedness of law and learning, highlighting that the study of law is rooted in understanding core values, with justice being a fundamental one.

    The ICIR reported that the NBA shifted its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt to Enugu amidst the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

