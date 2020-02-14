INEC declares Diri Duoye Governor-elect of Bayelsa State

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday while briefing the press at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu said Duoye’s emergence as Bayelsa governor-elect was in line with the Supreme Court verdict, hence, annulling the election of David Lyon of the All progressives Congress (APC) alongside his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Recall that on Thursday, the apex court in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel sacked the APC candidate, Lyon, nullifying his victory in the gubernatorial election.

The panel, led by Mary Odili ousted the APC leadership on the grounds that Degi-Eremienyo, his deputy, had presented false information before INEC to aid his qualification to contest in the poll.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Ejembi Eko ordered the Commission, to issue the Certificate of Return to the candidate, of the party, with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread.

PDP, Diri however, on this note, with a total number of 143, 172 votes—as disclosed by INEC in a detailed result by the order of the Supreme Court emerged winner of the November 16 election.

The report indicating the results of all political parties that had participated in the November 16 election, showed that Lyon’s votes had returned to zero by the order of the court, and therefore Douye emergence becomes unwavering.

Lyon’s removal comes two days after he had gained an interim victory at the apex court following a suit against his emergence as the qualified governorship candidate of the APC and barely 24 hours to his inauguration as governor-elect of the State.

Reacting to this development, the chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said PDP, Duoye’s votes were insufficient as required by the constitution to be elected governor.

In his response, Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike had countered Oshiomhole’s remarks noting that his statement was capable of destabilising the country.

He called on the federal government to issue a warning to the party chairman to stay away from Bayelsa State, adding that Oshiomhole had no authority to declare that Duoye would not be sworn in as Bayelsa’s governor.