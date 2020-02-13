S’Court sacks Lyon, Bayelsa governor-elect, a day to his swearing-in

THE Supreme Court on Thursday has sacked governor-elect of Bayelsa state, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi -Eremieoyo barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Lyon.

A five-man panel of the apex court presided by Justice Mary Peter-Odili had nullified the election of Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Degi-Eremienyo presented false information to INEC to aid his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Eko ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo, thereby declaring the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread, winner of the election.

Hence, the court ordered that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye be declared governor-elect of the state.