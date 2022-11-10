33.1 C
INEC to sanction 23 officials for illegal voters registration

Vincent Ufuoma
THE Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would sanction 23 of its officials who were involved in illegal voter registration across the country.

Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Garba Madami announced this during a stakeholders meeting on the 2023 general elections in Ilorin on Thursday.

He urged political parties in the state to go about their campaigns with decorum and be non-violent.

“Twenty-three INEC staff members were involved in illegal registration across the country and will be sanctioned,” he said.

“Therefore, let us campaign based on issues with decorum, non-violence, etc.  The only organ or agencies that can cause violence are the political parties.

“Our election in 2019 was peaceful because the political parties in Kwara chose not to use thugs to cause violence. Let us keep up the understanding, and cooperation for a peaceful campaign and election.”

Madami said that the Amended Electoral Act has put in place measures to check rigging during the election, adding that people’s votes would count next year.

“No more agreement between parties to share the remaining ballot papers that were not used. No more massive thumb printing and stuffing of ballot boxes. If you like to go and steal ballot boxes, you are wasting your time and money.

“The people’s votes are counting now with the use of technology (BVAS) and votes will count in 2023.”

Vincent Ufuoma
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

