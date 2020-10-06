INEC will monitor Ondo governorship election virtually – Mahmood

INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has put up necessary measures to ensure it virtually monitors the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman said the monitoring would be carried out through the Commission’s Zoom Situation Room where electoral officials are to submit live reports from different polling units across 18 local governments in the state.

He added that accredited observers and the media representatives would also be permitted to join the live feed at regular intervals.

“On election day, the national headquarters of INEC will monitor election throughout Ondo State. Our zoom situation room will receive live reports from the field and respond to issues that may arise,” the commission stated on its verified social media handle,” Mahmood said on Monday.

“Accredited observers and media will also be invited to join at intervals. By doing so, the commission will receive first-hand information as the election is going on.”

The Chairman emphasised that the technological interface would enable members of the public to relate with the Commission, particularly through its verified social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC).

He reiterated his commitment to clear any grey areas of concern as he assured Ondo residents of a free, credible, safe and inclusive poll.

To ensure a crisis-free election, the Commission said it has partnered with relevant security agencies in the country including the Navy and Federal Road Safety Corps to help restrict movements across the state during the voting hours on the election day and also to implement the electoral law.

Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of Ondo State is seeking a reelection as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi who is participating in the poll through the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and perennial rival, Eyitayo Jegede who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).