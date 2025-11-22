Insecurity: five deadly attacks that shook Nigeria in eight days

TERRORIST groups have intensified attacks on religious organisations and educational institutions in Nigeria. The ICIR reports that the daring terrorists battle not only with state and other non-state actors but also target civilians.

Several Churches in Nigeria have suffered a number of attacks by armed bandits who did not only abduct the worshippers but request for ransom before releasing the victims. In some instances, the armed bandits killed victims after collecting the ransom. The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) was attacked in July 2025 by armed bandits while holding a meeting in Kampani Village, Maro, located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They killed at least five persons.

The schools are no longer safe for children as terrorists continue to launch attacks and abduct both learners and staff. Since the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria continues to witness more invasion of schools and abduction of schoolchildren by terrorists. The ICIR chronicles the abduction of schoolchildren since 2014.

Timeline of incidents

November 14

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Monday captured and executed Musa Uba, a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army during a deadly ambush on a military convoy. Four other military personnel were killed in the ambush. This took place when the convoy, led by Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade, was returning from a patrol near Wajiroko village in northeastern Borno state late on Friday.

November 17

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed that armed gunmen stormed the Government Girl’s Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Danko/Wasuga LGA in the early hours of Monday. The attack resulted in the abduction of 25 students and the killing of the school vice principal.

November 19

Unknown gunmen with masks attacked worshippers of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State during a thanksgiving session. The pastor, Lawrence Bamidele, said that at least 30 worshippers were kidnapped. He added that the service was actually a thanksgiving for 18 persons who regained freedom from their abductors.

The ICIR reported that at least two persons were confirmed dead during the church attack.

November 20

Sixteen prospective Corps Members who are graduates of Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED) in Ondo State were said to have lost their lives in a fatal accident while traveling to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Gombe State.

November 21

Few days after the invasion of a school in Kwara State, armed gunmen abducted 215 schoolchildren and 12 staff of St. Mary’s School, a Catholic High School in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State. The attack took place between 1am and 3am of that same day.