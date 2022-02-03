31.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Makinde, Abiodun hold maiden Ogun, Oyo joint security meeting

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

2mins read

GOVERNOR of Oyo State Seyi Makinde has vowed to work with his Ogun State counterpart Dapo Abiodun to end banditry and kidnapping in boundaries shared by the two states.

Makinde spoke during the inaugural joint security meeting between the two states in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The two governors, at the meeting, emphasised the centrality of security to achieving socio-economic development.

Makinde said the two states decided to embark on the collaborative effort because of the growing rate of criminal activities such as kidnapping and banditry.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Oyo State, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said, “We came here to initiate a collaborative effort between our two states because it is the right thing to do and absolutely important we do it.

“In recent times, we have seen cases of kidnapping. So, if it is not a big concern to the leadership of the two states, then we won’t be here also with our service commanders because we have quite a bit to do. 

“My brother and I have an absolute commitment to the security of lives and property within the two states.

- Advertisement -

“We have experiences across the states and what this meeting will do for us is to be able to share these experiences and look at those decisions we can take jointly to improve the security situation in our states.”

Makinde also played down the issue of party politics in security and development matters.

“I am happy that this is not about partisan politics. My brother is from the APC, and I am from PDP. We are having security issues along our common borders. We have had two PDP governors in this state, and I did not see where they had this kind of collaboration anywhere.

“Again, two APC governors were in both states and could not achieve anything. Today, we have APC and PDP governors, and we are here to collaborate.”

He said the joint security arrangement involves vigilantes and traditional institutions 

Also speaking at the meeting, the host governor Abiodun said the joint security meeting was informed by history, common heritage and cultural affinity, noting that the realisation of the need to put a stop to the recurring challenge of herders/farmers clashes, kidnapping and other nefarious activities around boundary communities in the two states led to the institution of the collaborative effort.

Abiodun added: “This collaboration is peculiar not just because Oyo State is our neighbour, but the largest by landmass of the six South-Western States and the political capital of the zone. Thus, whatever happens in Oyo State could easily have ripple effects on the other five States.

- Advertisement -

“No doubt, each of our two states has its peculiar security challenges which the respective state governments have been tackling through internal security architecture.

“We appreciate the fact that there is no way development in one of our two states will not have a spiral effect on the other state, especially through our border communities.

“We must jointly and quickly find ways to cooperate, collaborate and find solutions to the various security challenges in these communities. This is why today’s bilateral meeting is very timely.

“With this partnership between our two states, an enduring peace and security that will promote sustainable economic development that will engender individual prosperity of both our people in Ogun and Oyo states.”

A communique issued at the end of the joint security meeting and signed by both Makinde and Abiodun indicated that the joint security meeting was at the instance of the two governors.

It was convened to discuss common issues affecting the safety of lives and property in the neighbouring states.

The meeting agreed to implement tmshort-term initiatives including threat assessment and analysis along the border corridors; deployment of CCTV on the interstate highways; and harmonisation and mainstreaming of voluntary police and informal security outfits.

- Advertisement -

The Oyo State government delegation includes Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Lawal and the Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Security, Retired CP Fatai Owoseni, among others.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Media Opportunities

Dart Center offers Early Childhood Reporting Fellowship

THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is inviting applications for its Global Early...
News

UNILAG denies reports of attempted kidnap on campus

THE management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has debunked reports of an...
News

Insecurity: Makinde, Abiodun hold maiden Ogun, Oyo joint security meeting

GOVERNOR of Oyo State Seyi Makinde has vowed to work with his Ogun State...
News

NSCDC says official that signed service withdrawal from Peller acted without authorisation

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the official that signed...
Banking and Finance

Experts see new pan-African payment platform reducing dollarisation, saving $5bn on transaction costs

MANY African countries carrying out financial transactions now have a better alternative with the...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Bill seeking to scrap NSCDC passes first reading in House of Reps

Kanu’s co-defendants: Court awards N200,000 against AGF

Nigerians react to bill seeking to scrap NSCDC

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Presidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNSCDC says official that signed service withdrawal from Peller acted without authorisation
Next articleUNILAG denies reports of attempted kidnap on campus

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.