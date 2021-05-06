Insecurity: Sowore’s ‘no confidence vote’ verdict on Buhari trends online

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE call by activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore that Nigerians should pass a ‘vote of no confidence’ on President Muhammed Buhari is trending online.

Sowore, a Buhari critic, made the call in a series of tweets over what he called the president’s ‘abysmal performance in office.’

In a tweet that has garnered 2016 retweets and 4,913 likes, Sowore said Nigerians should pass a ‘vote of no confidence on the regime,’

Also in another tweet, he said, “Fellow Nigerians: We are passing a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on President Muhammadu Buhari over his abysmal performance in office. We only need you to retweet this by writing ‘I hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.'”

Sowore had also, during a protest at the National Assembly over the continued detention of students kidnapped in Kaduna, said, “The only thing the Department of State Services can tell you is that if you are speaking out at this time, they will come after you but they can’t come after kidnappers. They can’t come after bandits, and they can’t come after terrorists, including those in government. They can’t go after them, but they are very happy to go after you if you speak your mind.”

“I feel sad for Nigeria,” he continued, “I feel sad for all these students in captivity, students who wanted a bright future. They could as well have taken to kidnapping themselves so that they can make quick money but they opted to go to school and look at what our government has done to them.”

The remaining 29 students of Kaduna School of Forestry Mechanisation kidnapped by bandits were on Wednesday released after spending 56 days in captivity, while the fate of 16 remaining Greenfield University kidnapped from Kaduna State remains unknown.

The call by Sowore is coming only few days after the Presidency revealed that there was a secret plan to pass a no-confidence vote on Buhari.

The Presidency had, on Tuesday, claimed that it had evidence that some ‘disruptive elements’ were recruiting ethnic groups and politicians with the motive of convening conferences where a vote of no confidence would be passed on President Buhari.

The Presidency had said, “Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.”

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.”

Nigerians have been criticising the Buhari-led administration over the continued deteriorating security situation across the country.

The ICIR had earlier reported in March that deaths from insecurity in Kaduna State in 2020 were three times higher than those recorded in five states in the North-East within the same year.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian Security Tracker, the figure is much higher than what was recorded within the year in five North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

It also reported in April that there were 174 kidnap victims and 154 civilian deaths from 71 violent attacks across the country in one week, according to analysis of insecurity data from the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) shows.

Leading the list with the highest number of attacks was Kaduna State, where nine attacks, 104 kidnaps and 10 civilian deaths occurred.