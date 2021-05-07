Eight persons killed in Imo as security operatives foil attack on Police facility

AT LEAST eight gunmen have been killed as security operatives foiled an attack on Orlu Divisional Police headquarters in Imo State on Thursday night.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a senior Police officer, who confirmed the incident, said the attack, which lasted for hours, sent residents scampering for safety with reinforcement sent from the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, in Owerri, the state capital.

Apart from an armoured personnel carrier that was reportedly set ablaze at the Umuna junction of the area during the attack, the officer said the Police divisional headquarters was not razed.

While stating that the corpses of the hoodlums and their vehicles had been taken to the state Police command headquarters in Owerri, he noted that no security personnel was killed in the attack.

He noted that seven vehicles were also recovered from the attackers.

Imo State has been an epicenter of violence and criminality in recent times.

It has witnessed a well-coordinated series of deadly attacks on security operatives, facilities and detention centers.

The ICIR had reported how some gunmen, earlier last month, razed the state Police command headquarters, Owerri.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

They also attacked Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed more than 1,800 inmates.

The State Security Service (SSS) had, on April 26, alleged that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were moving explosives from Lagos State to an unconfirmed location in Orlu LGA of Imo to further destabilise the state.