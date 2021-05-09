Kidnapping: ACF kicks against ransom but supports negotiation with bandits

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said it is against payment of ransom to secure the release of kidnapped persons but advocates negotiation with bandits.

According to NAN, the group said this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF Emmanuel Yawe on Saturday in Kaduna.

The forum said although it thanked Nigerians who risked their lives in the negotiating process to free abducted hostages, it was worried about the ransom.

“We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families both immediate and extended.

“Our only regret is that millions of Naira were alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students,” the statement read.

The ACF also appealed to the bandits holding other innocent people to set them free without further delay.

“Whatever may be the grievances of the kidnappers against society, spilling innocent blood will not be a solution” the ACF stated.

Last week, one of the abducted students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, was released following alleged payment to the bandits.

The release of the student was reportedly secured after his parents negotiated with the kidnappers and paid a ransom.

Although five of the students have been killed, 17 have been in the den of the bandits for more than 15 days.

Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai says he will not negotiate or pay ransom to the bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari also, after issuing several warnings to the bandits, has now appealed to them to release the remaining students of Greenfield University.

Advertisement