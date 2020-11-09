IWPR partners ICIR, others to expose COVID-19 related fake news

THE Institute for War & Peace Reporting (IWPR), in collaboration with the Centre for Information Resilience, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting and Africa Uncensored, is set to launch a unique programme to fight disinformation in the age of COVID-19.

The organisation is currently seeking passionate people committed to fighting the Covid-19 infodemic to join the programme.

The Africa Resilience Network programme aims to build a network of journalists, activists and analysts to identify and expose Covid-19 related disinformation in Kenya and Nigeria.

Successful applicants will receive support to develop, publish and promote research and reporting exposing Covid-19 disinformation.

Applicants will be exposed to training in the latest tools and techniques to identify and expose disinformation, focusing on open-source intelligence and network analysis.

They will also have access to expert mentors who will provide personal and professional support to support the counter-disinformation mission.

Upon graduating from the programme, they will become members of a global community, with lasting links to disinformation experts and fellow practitioners around the world.

Training and support will primarily be conducted online, with supplementary in-person support, as the ongoing health emergency allows.

Introductory sessions are expected to be held in December 2020, followed by training and networking sessions delivered in two cohorts between January and April 2021. The programme will require a commitment of at least eight hours per week for two months.

For registration, click here.