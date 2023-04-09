33.1 C
JAMB announces new dates for 2023 UTME, mock exams

Vincent Ufuoma
Jamb Photo Credit: Sunnewsonline

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, April 9, said the UTME will now begin on April 25 instead of the earlier scheduled date – April 29.

The Board also announced the rescheduled date for its mock-UTME, which was earlier conducted on March 30 in 725 centres across the country but was plagued by technical hitches in some centres, denying some candidates the opportunity to sit for the examination.

The rescheduled mock examination will now take place on April 18, 2023.

Benjamin said that the mock examination was designed to test the preparedness of the Board and its partners for the UTME and to give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

He said the Board is rescheduling the mock examination to give those candidates who were unable to sit for it due to no fault of theirs the opportunity to take the examination.

The JAMB spokesman noted that candidates who were present and screened for the mock examination but could not sit for it will have the opportunity to retake the mock examination on April 18.

He also added that the results of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30 have been released.

“The Board has brought forward the date of the UTME from April 29 to April 25 to accommodate some major and critical national assignments, adding that the adjustment in the date is to ensure that no citizen is denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities,” he said.

“By so doing, the board hopes that no citizen will be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities. ” It should be noted that the board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May 2023.

“Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled.”

He said the board would continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that its candidates got the best.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

