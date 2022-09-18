24.1 C
Jandor visits victims of vehicle auction, condemns process

Joseph OLAOLUWA
PDP Jandor auction vehicle traffic
THE governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Olajide Adediran, alias Jandor, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, have visited two victims of the vehicle auction that the Lagos State government conducted on Thursday September 15, 2022.

The government had auctioned 134 vehicles, which were arrested for various traffic offences and consequently forfeited to the state.

Majority of the offenders broke down in tears and appealed for public sympathy while the auction process went on.

Olajide paid a visit to Osinachi Ndukwe, a victim of the exercise, who told the candidate that he was sentenced to three months imprisonment for driving against the traffic and the vehicle was impounded.

Ndukwe said that while serving his jail term, he lost his three-year-old daughter due to non-availability of funds to cater for her health.

He added that despite serving the jail term, his bus was still auctioned and his means of survival taken away.

Olajide, expressing his concern about the process, accused the government of stealing the livelihoods of the victims.

“We often wonder why we have insecurity in the state but the answers are right in front of us. How do they expect him to take care of his family?

“This is not to encourage people driving against the traffic or break the state law, but taking one’s means of livelihood in the name of penalty for traffic offence is inhumane,” he tweeted via his official handle.

The PDP candidate, who also visited the family of Kolapo Lateef, noted that the “auctions held this week for impounded vehicles without a human face has left the victims in a complete state of penury.”

Joseph OLAOLUWA
