John S. Knight offers journalism fellowships

Blessing Otoibhi
Benefits of our JSK Fellowship
Benefits of our JSK Fellowship
THE John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships is inviting applications for the selection of 20 fellows that will spend an academic year at Stanford University.

During the fellowship, participants will have access to some of the world’s most innovative thinkers and organisations, from technology giants to hot new start-ups to Stanford’s 100-plus special institutes and centers.

Fellows will receive a stipend of US$95,000, and those with young children will also receive a child-care supplement of $US12,000. The cost of Stanford tuition and Stanford health care are also covered. Housing assistance ranges from US$6,000 to US$10,000.

Journalists who want to collaborate with others to pursue ideas for addressing the biggest challenges facing journalism can apply for a 10-month fellowship.

Ideally, candidates will have at least five years of experience.

The organiser says, “A John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship has two primary components: Exploring and testing ideas for addressing a problem in journalism that is important to you, and identifying mindsets and tools needed to become a more resilient leader and change agent”.

The deadline for the submission of applications for international applicants is December 1, 2022, and January 25, 2023, for United States applicants. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

