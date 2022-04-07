26.1 C
Jonathan speaks on car crash that claimed lives of 2 policemen in his convoy

Vincent Ufuoma
FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has described as painful and heart-rending, the accident that claimed two police officers in his convoy on Wednesday.

The two deceased officers were identified as Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma.

They died when a vehicle containing the former president’s security details had an accident while he was heading home from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Two other officers currently in the hospital sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Reacting through his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased were officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Jonathan, according to the statement, said the tragic incident had thrown him into deep mourning.

“Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him, in a road crash today at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

“The former President who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

“Dr. Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Jonathan offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

He prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and give their families and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

