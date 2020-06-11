Kaduna Assembly members exchange blows over Deputy Speaker impeachment

MEMBERS of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday threw caution into the wind as they exchanged during plenary over the impeachment of Mukhtar Hazo, Deputy Speaker of the House.

Hazo’s impeachment followed a notice signed by 24 members of the assembly.

But the plenary turned rowdy as lawmakers loyal to the embattled deputy speaker engaged his opponents in a free for all fight while trying to remove the mace of the Assembly after the impeachment.

Following Hazo’s impeachment, Isaac Auta, Member representing Kauru Constituency was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

According to Channels Television, there were speculations of an alleged plot by seven members of the house including Hazo to remove the speaker, Yusuf Zailani.

Zailani had accused Hazo of conniving with some lawmakers in order to remove him from office.

The speaker added that the impeached deputy speaker was also involved in other activities that were against the rule of the Assembly.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force barricaded all entrances into the Assembly complex in a bid to curb breakdown of law and order.