Kayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

CHIEF Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has formally retired on his 70th birthday, marking the end of his tenure as the 22nd CJN.

During his valedictory speech at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja on Thursday, August 22, he said the judiciary must evolve to address contemporary challenges that suit the changing times.

Ariwoola stated the session he signed the new Supreme Court Rules 2024 earlier this month.

He said when he became CJN two years ago, he was struck by the outdated rules governing Supreme Court procedures, which hadn’t changed since 1985.

He noted that while practice directions had been updated periodically, the core rules remained unchanged, prompting a need for revision to align with modern realities and improve justice delivery.

“It was for this reason that I empanelled a rules committee to undertake the arduous task of reviewing the 39-year-old rules and the numerous extant practice directions comprehensively.

“I am glad to report that earlier this month, pursuant to the provisions of Section 236 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, I signed off on the New Supreme Court Rules 2024,” Ariwoola stated.

He emphasised the importance of regularly updating court rules to ensure they remain relevant and effective, adding that “the rules of procedure of any court are its backbone” and must adapt to the changing needs of legal practitioners and the judiciary.

Ariwoola thanked his fellow justices: his likely successor CJN, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Inyang Okoro; and Moronkeji Ogunwumiju for their devotion and commitment to the new rules.

He also acknowledged Muiz Banire and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, both senior advocates, for their contribution.

Ariwoola gave a concise overview of the Supreme Court’s caseload during the 2023/2024 legal year (September 2023 to July 2024).

He said total number of cases filed was 1,124 – a breakdown showing civil cases were 435, civil motions 269, criminal cases 219, criminal motions 102, political appeals 89, and originating summons 10.

He added that during the same period, 248 judgments were delivered with 92 judgments in civil and originating summons cases, 81 judgments in criminal appeals, and 74 judgments in political appeals.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Ariwoola in June as the acting CJN.

He was later confirmed as the substantive CJN by the Senate in September 2022.

The swearing-in of Ariwoola followed the sudden resignation of Tanko on health grounds.

Ariwoola was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal (2005-2011) and was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2011.

The ICIR reported that as the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Kekere-Ekun was named as Ariwoola’s successor.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) forwarded her name to the President as the recommended candidate for the position of substantive CJN.