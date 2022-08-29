Kogi govt bans illegal mining operations as two die in site collapse

THE Kogi State Government has banned illegal mining operations in the state.

The directive issued through the state’s Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources followed the death of two persons in an illegal mining site at Ika- Ogboyaga in Ankpa Local Government Area.

The deceased, identified as Amodu and Attah, lost their lives after the illegal mining site collapsed on August 28.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Bashiru Gegu, an engineer, said in a statement that all legal operators should henceforth register with the ministry.

Gegu who expressed worry over the existence of illegal mining sites, said the ban would enable the government to ascertain genuine miners in the state.

The statement further warned that failure to adhere to the directive will lead to shutting down erring mining operators and sites.

Also, the Kogi State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), John Kayode Oyinloye, said an investigation to ascertain the owner of the collapsed site had begun.

- Advertisement -

The commandant confirmed that the deceased had been buried following Islamic laws.

He also disclosed that he has directed the Divisional Office of the NSCDC to collaborate with the traditional ruler to prevent further illegal mining activities in the community.