Kogi robbbery: IGP deploys special forces to Kogi town

ADAMU Muhammed, Inspector General of Police, has deployed Special Police forces to Isanlu town in Kogi State where armed robbers invaded and killed police officers before robbing a commercial bank.

According to a statement on the force’s social media handle, Muhammed ordered that a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS be deployed to Kogi State with immediate effect.

He said that the full force manhunt would be overseen by Yunana Babas, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja,

Muhammad directed the AIG to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in the state to prevent future occurrence of the attack

He condoled with families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the attack.

William Ovye Aya, spokesperson to the Kogi State Police Command, explained that about 4 pm on Thursday, a group of armed robbers numbering up to 25 attacked and killed police officers inside the police station.

He noted that eight police officers were killed, three of which were women officers while many other sustained serious injuries.

Aya added that the armed robbers simultaneously robbed a First Bank branch in the town using AK 47 rifles and dynamites to gain access into the bank.