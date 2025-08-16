Kwam-1, Emmanson: Lawyer slams N500bn suit against FG, Aviation authorities

A PUBLIC interest lawyer, Ayodele Ademiluyi, has filed a N500 billion suit against the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and several others at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The lawyer accused them of grossly violating the rule of law in their handling of two aviation incidents involving music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) and another passenger, Comfort Emmanson.

The case, with suit number FHC/L/CS/1632/25, lists as respondents: the President of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo (SAN), NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ibom Air, ValueJet, the Nigerian Correctional Service, King Wasiu Ayinde, the Nigerian Police Force, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the state’s Attorney-General, and the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Ademiluyi who also convenes the Movement for Justice and serves as Secretary of the Radical Gender Movement said the suit was filed in defence of public interest and to hold aviation stakeholders accountable.

He argued that the matter extends beyond the individuals involved, highlighting deeper institutional weaknesses. According to him, while Emmanson was swiftly punished, KWAM 1 faced no legal consequences.

“Our aviation system needs a complete overhaul. We cannot allow impunity to reign or degenerate into a banana republic where someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and walk away without consequence,” he said.

Ademiluyi criticised what he called a “gross imbalance” in the treatment of both cases. He noted that instead of facing arrest, arraignment, or prosecution, KWAM 1 was rewarded with an aviation brand ambassadorship.

“What message does that send to the public? If someone can disrupt a plane and then be honoured as a brand ambassador, it signals impunity,” he added.

The lawyer further accused Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo of bias, insisting that an order of mandamus was necessary to compel authorities to take action, particularly against KWAM 1.

“This is not about celebrity status or political connections — it’s about the sanctity of the rule of law,” he said.

He also faulted the role of the Airline Operators of Nigeria in Emmanson’s case, describing it as “overreaching.”

“The central issue remains: KWAM 1 is walking the streets free. That is a big slap on the rule of law. This suit is a public interest action. The collective interest of the polity is at stake,” Ademiluyi stressed.

He urged the court to treat the case as a landmark opportunity to affirm that no individual, no matter how prominent, is above the law.

Recall that Emmanson was accused of engaging in disruptive conduct during the trip.

Viral videos on social media show how she was forced out of the aircraft and her upper was fully open after her clothes appeared torn as she was being dragged from the aircraft to the tarmac by men in vests bearing Ibom Air.

However, on August 10, after her arrest, she was charged in court.

In addition to her prosecution, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) imposed a lifetime ban on her from flying on any Nigerian carrier. Emmanson was arraigned before the court on Monday and granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. She was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for failing to meet the bail conditions. Although she was later released from prison and acquitted of all charges after intervention from the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, her case sparked heated debates among Nigerians, with many comparing her case with that of a popular musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM.