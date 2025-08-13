Nigerian government mulls airport ambassadorial role for KWAM 1

THE Federal Government is considering naming popular musician, Wasiu Ayinde, an “Ambassador for Proper Airport Security Protocol” following his recent misconduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Similarly, the government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against Comfort Emmanson, another passenger involved in unruly behaviour on Ibom Air flight at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The government has consequently reduced sanctions on Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, to a month ban following what it described as outcomes of consultations with aviation stakeholders and appeals by Nigerians.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the decisions in a statement on Wednesday, August 13, saying they were made on compassionate grounds after both passengers expressed remorse for their actions.

Keyamo said the incidents, though regrettable, had raised public awareness about appropriate conduct within airports and among passengers onboard aircrafts, as well as highlighted the need for improved conflict management by aviation officials.

On August 10, 2025, Emmanson was accused of engaging in disruptive conduct during an Ibom Air flight from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos State, leading to her arrest and remand in Kirikiri Prison.

The airline subsequently filed a criminal complaint against her, while the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) imposed a lifetime ban on her from flying on any Nigerian carrier.

Meanwhile, KWAM 1 was sanctioned by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for alleged misconduct on a ValueJet flight. The musician was placed on indefinite flight ban pending investigation.

He was, however, not charged to court or arrested by the police.

Emmanson’s case sparked heated debate online, with many Nigerians drawing comparisons to KWAM, who had attempted to physically prevent a plane from taking off and was reported to have assaulted the captain by pouring alcohol on her.

Reacting to the cases Wednesday morning, Keyamo said he had engaged Ibom Air’s management, the police, and the AON, leading to an agreement to withdraw the complaint and lift the lifetime ban.

“In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.”

He also announced the government’s decision on Emmanson: “In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, the 10th of August, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the complaint against her today. When the Police took her statement in presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.

“Subsequent to the withdrawal of the complaint by the complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the police prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week,” the statement read.

The minister said he had appealed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to lift the lifetime ban imposed on her.

“I have also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and have appealed to them to lift the life-time flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed.

The details of the resolution will be made public by the AON subsequently,” the statement added.

Similarly, the minister said the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against the musician.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police,” he said.

Pilots’ licences restored

According to the statement, the ValueJet pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi, and co-pilot, Ivan Oloba, will have their licenses restored after serving a one-month ban and undergoing mandatory professional re-appraisal.

“In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of VALUEJET, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA.

“I have directed all relevant aviation agencies in collaboration with other complementary agencies outside aviation to IMMEDIATELY begin a retreat NEXT WEEK to properly retrain and prepare our aviation security personnel on how to deal with errant and disruptive passengers and how to deescalate potentially explosive situations. The retreat will be fully covered by the press with the opportunity to ask all the relevant questions.”