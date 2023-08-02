25 C
Abuja
Labour protest: DSS operatives deployed at Lagos assembly

NLC Protests

OPERATIVES of the the Department of State Services (DSS) have occupied the Lagos State Assembly complex, where members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are currently protesting.

This protest is part of a nationwide demonstration against the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government. Fuel prices and cost of transportation tripled after the President, Bola Tinubu, said his administration would no longer subsidise gasoline for citizens in June. 

As a result, on July 26, the NLC threatened to stop work in protest should the Federal Government refuse to reverse all anti-poor policies, such as the recent petrol pump price hike, within seven days.

    The ultimatum expired on Monday, July 1. Labour union members have taken to the streets across states in protest as planned.

    DSS operatives in Lagos were seen at the state assembly premises as the demonstrators converged at the entrance gate.

    The ICIR earlier reported that police officers were deployed in Ilorin to prevent a breakdown of law and order as workers in Kwara State join the nationwide protest.

    In Abuja, aggrieved protesters pulled down the National Assembly Complex’s first gate after security operatives stationed at the legislative building refused to open the gates to allow the angry workers to express their displeasure.

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

