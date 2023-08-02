Labour protest: DSS operatives deployed at Lagos assembly

OPERATIVES of the the Department of State Services (DSS) have occupied the Lagos State Assembly complex, where members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are currently protesting.

This protest is part of a nationwide demonstration against the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government. Fuel prices and cost of transportation tripled after the President, Bola Tinubu, said his administration would no longer subsidise gasoline for citizens in June.

As a result, on July 26, the NLC threatened to stop work in protest should the Federal Government refuse to reverse all anti-poor policies, such as the recent petrol pump price hike, within seven days.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The ultimatum expired on Monday, July 1. Labour union members have taken to the streets across states in protest as planned.

DSS operatives in Lagos were seen at the state assembly premises as the demonstrators converged at the entrance gate.

The ICIR earlier reported that police officers were deployed in Ilorin to prevent a breakdown of law and order as workers in Kwara State join the nationwide protest.

In Abuja, aggrieved protesters pulled down the National Assembly Complex’s first gate after security operatives stationed at the legislative building refused to open the gates to allow the angry workers to express their displeasure.