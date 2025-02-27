Lagos Assembly: Meranda’s security details reportedly withdrawn amid speakership crisis

SECURITY details attached to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, have reportedly been withdrawn.

According to reports, the security details attached to the speaker, including police officers, were withdrawn as of the morning of Thursday, February 27.

According to PUNCH, a source close to the speaker confirmed that Meranda had been without her security.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was removed on January 13, is set to return.

Obasa’s security details have reportedly been restored.

Meranda served as Deputy Speaker under Obasa before his removal.

Following his removal, Meranda made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly after a unanimous election.

Although she hasn’t officially stepped down, her tenure may be ending soon, as some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders reportedly decided her fate over the weekend amidst the House of Assembly imbroglio.

In attendance at the meeting were notable figures such as former chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, and former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Muiz Banire, alongside members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and some members of the state House of Assembly.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has been adjourned indefinitely since Meranda’s ascension to the speakership.

The ICIR reported on January 13 that Obasa, who had served for nearly 10 years as the state speaker, from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative House over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja, held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy.

He later challenged his suspension in court.

Obasa filed a suit against the Assembly and the new speaker at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, arguing that his suspension was improper since the Assembly was in recess at the time.

Attempts to confirm the withdrawal of security details attached to the Lagos speaker were not successful, as the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not pick up his call nor respond to messages sent to his phone by The ICIR.