Lagos commissioner resigns over building collapse

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
LAGOS State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development Idris Salako has resigned over the latest building collapse in Oniru, in the Lekki area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said Salako’s resignation was accepted by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said that the resignation was part of the ongoing restructuring of the ministry and its agencies.

“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies,” he said

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

No less than five persons were confirmed dead after the seven-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

The ICIR had also reported that about six other persons were trapped in the rubble.

Vincent Ufuoma
