Lagos #EndSARS report: Peterside urges youths to express anger by participating in 2023 election

— 1 min read

FOUNDER of Stanbic Bank Plc Atedo Peterside has advised Nigerian youths to express their anger over the Lekki Toll Gate ‘massacre’ by participating fully in the 2023 general election.

Peterside made the call on Arise Television on Tuesday while reacting to the report of the Lagos State judicial panel on the #EndSARS protest.

In the report submitted on Monday, the Lagos State Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters said a massacre occurred at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

READ ALSO:

#MySARSstory: In Pursuit of Closure

Lagos #EndSARS panel indicts Sanwo-Olu in Army’s intervention at Lekki Toll Gate

ASUU issues strike warning, accuses FG of reneging on agreements

- Advertisement -

CBN, EFCC, FCCPC, others to prosecute ‘loan sharks’ over data privacy abuse

The 309-page report submitted to Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said soldiers shot live ammunition at peaceful protesters with an intention to kill and maim.

Speaking on the issue on Arise Television, Peterside, who was visibly angry, faulted those who had claimed there was no killing at Lekki Tollgate.

“Some people were not at the tollgate, and they were denying nothing happened,” he said.

He urged the youths to express their anger by participating fully in the next general election in 2023.

According to him, participating in the election is the most meaningful way to manifest their fury.

He urged Sanwo-Olu to take responsibility and take necessary action on the report.

- Advertisement -

On his continuous use of Twitter despite its suspension in Nigeria, Peterside said,”I will not join the liars, whether I am in Nigeria or am abroad, I am on Twitter. There is something called VPN that makes it possible for you to remain on Twitter, I am on VPN, and I have no apologies for that.

“It is my right to tweet and express myself freely, whether in Nigeria or abroad.”