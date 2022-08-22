25.6 C
Abuja

Lagos: Fire razes house hours after two children died in collapsed building

Bankole Abe
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State PHOTO: Vanguard
FIRE razed a two-storey building in the Idumagbo area of Lagos State on Monday, 24 hours after two children were killed in a collapsed building.

The cause of the fire accident is yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Fire officers of the Lagos State Fire Service have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

Why we arrested Agba Jalingo in Lagos – FCT Police Command

Meanwhile, tragedy struck about 24 hours earlier, on Sunday, when a two-storey building collapsed at Adeleye Street, Ladilak, in the Bariga area of Lagos.

Two yet-to-be-identified children died in the incident, while three adults sustained injuries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

“The Agency activated its response to the incident and, upon arrival at the scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two storey building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately, two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

