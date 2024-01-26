Lagos pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

THE founder of I Reign Christian Ministry in Lagos state, Feyi Daniels, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his church member.

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced him on Friday, January 26, for raping his 23-year-old assistant.

He was also handed three years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old member of the church.

In a statement by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the two sentences are to run concurrently, and his name will be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register maintained by the state.

The judge, Rahman Oshodi, described Daniels as a liar who did not have regard for the truth.

Daniels faced an amended four-count charge bordering on rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Rape contravenes Section 260 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Earlier this month, a BBC investigation said the late pastor T.B Joshua raped, tortured, and compelled many of his members into forced abortions, among other human rights abuses he allegedly perpetrated.

The BBC said Joshua sexually assaulted numerous women, while some other women claimed they were repeatedly raped for years on his church’s premises.

There were also multiple allegations of forced abortions inside the church following the alleged rapes.