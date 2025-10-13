Lagos re-arraigns convicted kidnapper Evans over police officers’ murder

THE Lagos State Government has re-arraigned convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, on Monday, October 13, before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on fresh charges bordering on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Evans was brought to court alongside his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, where both men pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge read before Justice A.O. Ogala. The charges relate to the alleged killing of two police officers during one of their kidnapping operations.

The re-arraignment marks yet another chapter in the long-running prosecution of Evans, who has been standing trial in multiple kidnapping and murder cases since his arrest in 2017. According to court records, Evans has been convicted in at least two separate cases, one earning him a life sentence and another 21 years in prison for the abduction of businessman Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia.

In one of those judgments, delivered by Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Evans and an accomplice, Victor Aduba, were found guilty of kidnapping and demanding a $2 million ransom in 2014. The court held that the sentence was necessary to deter others involved in similar crimes.

Despite these convictions, Evans has continued to face fresh charges, including the latest murder case, while also pursuing a plea bargain with the state government. Earlier this year, he informed the court that he had reformed while serving his term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where he now teaches inmates after earning a teaching diploma in economics through a government scholarship.

Evans had previously expressed willingness to forfeit 14 trucks and other assets to compensate his victims as part of a plea arrangement. However, the state government has yet to formally respond to his latest application.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed that the new case before Justice Ogala is part of ongoing efforts to consolidate all pending criminal charges against Evans across different courts.

Meanwhile, court proceedings have been adjourned to a later date for trial commencement.

The re-arraignment of Evans comes only days after President Bola Tinubu approved presidential clemency for several convicted inmates across the country, a move that has sparked widespread debate among Nigerians. While some view the gesture as a step toward prison decongestion and restorative justice, others argue it undermines the integrity of the justice system, particularly when high-profile offenders continue to face fresh charges in court.