Court sentences Evans, accomplice to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping

THE Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, widely known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, who presided over the court, found

Onwuamadike and Aduba guilty of conspiring and kidnapping Hafia at about 5:30pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin, in Lagos.

They were also alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2 million.

This is the second time the court would be convicting Onwuamadike.

Evans, referred to as a ‘billionaire kidnapper’ in the media, had been sentenced to jail by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court in February 2022.

Also sentenced were two of his accomplices, Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu.

They were convicted for the kidnap of Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, an offence that violated Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No. 13, Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

While reading out the latest judgment today, Justice Taiwo said the prosecution counsel proved the accused persons were guilty of the offences levelled against them.

He held that the sentence would deter other aspiring kidnappers.