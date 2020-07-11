Lagos seals-off lab for conducting COVID-19 tests without approval

THE LAGOS State Government on Saturday sealed-off a private laboratory located on Banana Island, Ikoyi for carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State disclosed this in a statement.

Akosile said the state’s Ministry of Health through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accredictation Agency sealed-off the laboratory, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre which according to him was situated in a pharmacy.

He stated that state government has advised citizens to desist from patronizing health facilities not accredited by the Lagos state government for testing or management of COVID-19 cases as ‘this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities.’

The governor’s spokesperson further stated that it is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility.

“As a public, we implore you not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by government. It is dangerous and you might certainly put you at risk,” he said.

Akosile, however assured that the state government would continue to do its best to ensure that health facilities in the state adhere strictly to standards to guarantee the health and well-being of Lagosians.

Members of the public were further encouraged to cooperate fully with the government to ensure the safety and health of all even as we strive to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said that 2,191 COVID-19 patients who are located across communities have yet to submit themselves for treatment at the state care centres.

This was disclosed by Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos state Commissioner for Health on Friday.

Abayomi said residents of the state must continue to take the responsibility of wearing face masks in public in addition to regular handwashing and physical distancing.

According to him, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state stood at 45,490.

“The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 11,537 as of Wednesday. Also, 2,191 active cases in communities have yet to turn up for admission in COVID-19 Lagos care centres,” he said.

“For a greater Lagos, we take responsibility by wearing our face masks when in public spaces in addition to regular handwashing and physical distancing.”

He disclosed that 1,753 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from COVID-19 care centres following full recovery while 7,059 of the confirmed cases are being monitored in communities by the COVID-19 Lagos response team.”

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Friday that the country recorded 575 new COVID-19 cases nationwide to bring the total cases to 31,323. The NCDC noted that 12,795 patients had been discharged while 709 deaths had occurred.