27.1 C
Abuja
27.1 C
Abuja

Lagos State takes delivery of trains for red line

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Lagos Red rail
A set of 21 individual cars for the Lagos red rail line Credit: Twitter/@Mr_JAGs
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Lagos State government has taken delivery of trains for its red line rail system.

This was disclosed by the senior special assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a tweet posted on September 27, 2022.

According to Gawat, the Talgo trains, consisting of two train sets of 21 cars, are projected to carry more than 1,500 passengers per train set per direction when the first phase from Agbado to Ebute Metta opens for operation.

“The trains were decoupled into 21 individual cars for effective transportation to Lagos, the trains will be recoupled with the help of rolling stock engineers from Talgo, the company that manufactured the trains in the United State of America,” the statement read in part.

Gawat noted that the Talgo engineers would use their experience to train local and young engineers while coupling the trains.

He also added that the testing and commissioning would commence, followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

The Ikeja Train Station is expected to be the hub for the Red line project.

- Advertisement -

Recently, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, told the ICIR that the Lagos red line was expected to cater to a million passengers daily when completed.

Akinajo, who quoted a study while speaking at the session, said the blue line would also be expected to transport 750,000 daily.

She said, “A study has been conducted on the red line that it should serve a million passengers, while the blue line should serve 750,000 passengers a day.”

The LAMATA boss also noted that the rail lines would not only be sustainable, they would also reduce carbon emissions greatly when they begin operations.

She noted that the blue rail line would be electric, while the engine of the red line, though would run on diesel, can be converted to electric to tie into the plan of reducing combustion in the mega city.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

I am your stepping stone to becoming president, Atiku tells South-East

THE Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the South-East to...
Conflict and Security

No state has approval for weapons purchase, Buhari tells Akeredolu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that no state in the country has been given...
Big Investigation

In Delta, Okowa’s non-payment of primary school retirees is leading teachers to early graves (part 2)

Read the first part of the investigation HERE The lost battle against Cancer Late Gomenti Regina...
Media News

Group set to rank MDAs on compliance with FOI Act

IN commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 2022, the...
Health and Environment

Cholera has killed 149 in Nigeria since January – NCDC

CHOLERA has killed 149 people in Nigeria since January this year, as shown by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI am your stepping stone to becoming president, Atiku tells South-East

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.