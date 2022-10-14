Lagos to probe nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments

THE Lagos State Government has vowed to probe all the medical practitioners who were behind the 30-second video clip showing the final moments of a former reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, at a hospital in Lagos State.

The state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso stated that an investigation had commenced into the incident.

He said, “That hospital is not a government hospital. We have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video.”

On Thursday, The ICIR reported the death of the former Big Brother Naija housemate after he suffered a car crash.

A video which recently surfaced online showed how he was ignored at the hospital, unconscious on a chair.

It was observed that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when one of them brought out a phone and started recording him.

Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

Health attendants were just making videos and laughing while someone was dying 😭 Sorry rico #ricoswavey pic.twitter.com/NyFR1LPqke — Lyrixthemusishan_ (@Lepht___) October 13, 2022

- Advertisement -

“You people should stop making the video; somebody is dying, you people are making video,” the nurse said.

The video generated outrage on social media as they condemned the act bitterly.

A Twitter user, @Demicrown_x sought for justice for the reality television star.

“Justice for Patrick Fakoya I say. Those Nurses should be arrested because how will you be making videos when someone is in a critical situation like that,” she wrote.

Justice for Patrick Fakoya I say, those Nurses should be arrested because how will you be making videos when someone is in a critical situation like that . @alex_unusual pic.twitter.com/UFhO26q3dm — oluwademilade seraph🦄🦄🦋🧁 #CRUISELORD 🔥🔥 (@Demicrown_x) October 13, 2022

Another user, @princeverest said they should be locked up

He wrote: “Those Nurses in LUTH doing video of Rico Swavey dying must be locked up and this is not even a joke. The family of Patrick Fakoya needs to take this up. How many people have died at their hands and how many more would die?”

Those Nurses in LUTH doing video of Rico Swavey dying must be locked up and this is not even a joke. This family of Patrick Fakoya needs to take this up. How many people have died at their hands and how many more would die? — Everest D' Great Afamaco (@princeverest) October 13, 2022

- Advertisement -